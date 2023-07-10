Spurs' Victor Wembanyama plans to 'disappear' from media after Britney Spears incident, Summer League debut

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama plans to "disappear" from the media over the next few months after his Summer League debut was seemingly overshadowed by an incident involving a member of his security and pop singer Britney Spears.

Speaking to reporters after his second game on Sunday in which he finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, Wembanyama lamented his overall performance in the 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I wish we would’ve won the game. I think I could’ve done more to help my team win this game," the 2023 No. 1 pick said.

"I think that, personally, I’m just – it’s normal to get better every game. Two days ago was my first game. I had so much s--- going on with the draft and the media and stuff, so it makes sense."

"In the past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of my schedule," Wembanyama said. "I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m glad it’s over. Honestly. I just want to hoop. I just want to work out, lift, because this is my life. Obviously, every first pick is going to go through this. And it just makes me better for the future."

But the media storm surrounding him after being picked first overall by the Spurs last month was overshadowed when on Wednesday night a member of Wembanyama’s security was accused of back-handing Britney Spears when she approached the NBA star at a popular restaurant in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department later released a statement Friday, saying it would not pursue charges after their investigation concluded that the security guard "did not willfully or unlawfully use any force or violence" against Spears.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, a person within Spears’ camp told police that she was "backhanded" by the security guard "in the face with a closed fist." The person also noted that after they were seated for dinner, the security guard came over to apologize.

But the incident report also noted that security footage showed the security guard pushing Spears’ "hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

Spears maintained in a statement published before police announced no charges would be pursued that she was "backhanded" by the security guard.

The incident has seemingly left Wembanyama looking forward to less media attention.

"I need to sit down with the Spurs to know what the next months are going to be like. When to go on vacation, when to start back working out, where I’m going to practice in San Antonio or somewhere else. I just know I’ve got two to three months – two to three great months – that are coming, and they’re going to change my life," he said Sunday.

"I’m probably going to disappear from the media for the next months, honestly."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.