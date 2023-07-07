Video shows alleged slapping incident between Victor Wembanyama's security, Britney Spears

Surveillance video obtained by TMZ has been released that shows Britney Spears hit herself after the pop star's hand was pushed off San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembenyama.

Spears claimed that she was assaulted by security staff, but Las Vegas police will not pursue criminal charges.

Spears initially accused a member of the No. 1 pick's security team of backhanding her in the face when she approached him for a picture Wednesday night - police said they concluded their investigation, and no charges would be filed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, a person within Spears’ camp told police that she was "backhanded" by the security guard "in the face with a closed fist." The person also noted that after they were seated for dinner, the security guard came over to apologize. But the incident report also noted that security footage showed the security guard pushing Spears’ "hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

The update from law enforcement follows Spears’ statement that she was assaulted by the Spurs’ security personnel.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA’S SECURITY WON'T FACE CHARGES FOR BRITNEY SPEARS SLAP, POLICE SAY

"I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face," Spears wrote in a statement published on her social media.

"I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

Wembanyama told reporters earlier that he was unaware that Spears was the person involved in the incident and that he recalled being grabbed from behind before his security guard "pushed her away."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind," he said. "I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner."