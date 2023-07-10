Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Antonio Spurs
Published

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama drops 27 points in Summer League game: 'I think I could have done more'

Wembanyama's performance was a nice bounce back after first game struggles

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama had a breakout performance in his second NBA Summer League game Sunday night, dropping 27 points in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

This year’s top pick in the NBA Draft added 12 rebounds, but the Spurs lost the matchup 85-80. It was a good bounce back from the French phenom after ending up in single digits in his first appearance.

"I was just getting going," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Victor Wembanyama grabs a rebound

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama grabs a rebound Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

"I wish we would have won the game. I think I could have done more. ... Have to keep learning."

Wembanyama was 9-of-14 from the floor and 7-of-12 from the free-throw line. He was only 2-of-13 from the field in the Spurs’ summer-opening win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

"It's normal to get better every game," he added.

Sure, there is a little bit more pressure on the 19-year-old big man than just the regular rookies.

Wembanyama was thrust into the national spotlight last week when his security team appeared to have an incident with pop sensation Britney Spears. The issue developed into a war of words between Spears and the security team with the singer demanding an apology.

76ERS' JOEL EMBIID ON JAMES HARDEN'S TRADE REQUEST: 'HOPEFULLY HIS MINDSET CAN BE CHANGED'

Victor Wembanyama tries to go around the defense

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, attempts shot against Portland Trail Blazers' Kris Murray, left, and Portland Trail Blazers' Michael Devoe during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In an Instagram post on Friday night, she continued to throw shade at the security guard and says her reaction was "a cry out on all levels."

Spears initially accused a member of the No. 1 pick's security team of backhanding her in the face when she approached him for a picture Wednesday night.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, a person within Spears’ camp told police she was "backhanded" by the security guard "in the face with a closed fist." The person also noted that, after they were seated for dinner, the security guard came over to apologize. 

However, the incident report also noted that security footage showed the security guard pushing Spears’ "hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

Wembanyama told reporters earlier that he was unaware that Spears was the person involved in the incident and that he recalled being grabbed from behind before his security guard "pushed her away."

Victor Wembanyama dunks on Justin Minaya

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama dunks over Portland Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind," he said. "I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look, so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner."

Fox News’ Joe Morgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.