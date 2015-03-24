Spruce's school record 13 catches for career-high 172 yards leads Colorado past Hawaii 21-12

next Image 1 of 2

Junior Nelson Spruce caught a school record 13 passes for a career-best 172 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown in Colorado's 21-12 win over scrappy Hawaii on Saturday.

It marked the first time in 51 games that Colorado didn't allow a touchdown, since a 24-3 win over Colorado State in the 2010 opener.

Spruce's 13 receptions broke the mark of 11 accomplished nine times, including four times by Paul Richardson.

The Buffaloes (2-2) held the Rainbow Warriors (1-3) to field goals on four trips inside the 20-yard line and improved to 5-1 in their last six non-league games, matching their best two-year mark ever.

Hawaii switched quarterbacks at halftime with senior lefty Jeremy Higgins replacing an ineffective Ikaika Woolsey, but Higgins went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter with an ice wrap on his left hand. Senior Taylor Graham came in and threw the game-sealing interception.