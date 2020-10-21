Southern Miss interim head coach Scott Walden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead Liberty Flames game

Southern Miss interim head coach Scott Walden has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Golden Eagles travel to Liberty on Saturday.

The university confirmed the positive case on Tuesday morning, adding that Walden immediately left the Duff Athletic Center to self-isolate at home.

"Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Walden said in a statement. "I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team.”

He continued: “I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time.”

The school said that Walden would take a PCR test on Wednesday to confirm the results but they did not say if he will be able to travel with the team as they take on the Liberty Flames.

"Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty,” the coach added.

Walden was named interim head coach in September after Jay Hopson resigned from the post just one game into the 2020 season. The Golden Eagles are 1-3 this season.