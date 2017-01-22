Southampton inflicts 11th loss of Leicester's title defence

next Image 1 of 3

Southampton condemned Leicester to the 11th loss of its Premier League title defense with a 3-0 victory on Sunday, leaving the champions five points above the relegation zone.

James Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez and Dusan Tadic scored as Southampton eased to victory, leaving Claudio Ranieri's Leicester looking short of ideas in attack and worryingly frail at the back.

Southampton's joy was tempered by an ankle injury to captain Virgil van Dijk, leaving Claude Puel's team short of center backs after Jose Fonte's move to West Ham.

Leicester's decline continued unchecked on the south coast as last year's defensive linchpins Robert Huth and Wes Morgan were exposed.

Huth inadvertently laid on Southampton's second goal, his attempt at a headed clearance turning into a knock-down that let the lurking Rodriguez sneak in and finish with relish in the 39th minute.

And a potential own goal from Morgan was ruled out due to a foul from Maya Yoshida. That reprieve hardly spared the visitors' blushes however, with Tadic scoring a penalty in the 86th after Morgan fouled Shane Long.