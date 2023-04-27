Expand / Collapse search
Sophia Culpo talks 'betrayal' following split from All-Pro NFL player

Culpo appeared to reveal their breakup last month

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sophia Culpo and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios broke up soon after the NFL player agreed to a deal with his new team following a few seasons with the New York Jets.

On Wednesday, Culpo opened the door a smidgen on the breakup with Berrios. She took questions from her followers and answered them on her Instagram Stories.

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo, left, and Braxton Berrios attend the Retrofête Holiday Pop-Up Shop Celebration in SoHo on Dec. 8, 2022 in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

"I haven’t addressed this because it’s been really hard to come to terms with and process. I’ll say that it didn’t end well or honestly," she said. "A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone’s love & support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me."

Culpo said she suffered "unintentional" weight loss as a result of the split.

Sophia Culpo at Revovle

Sophia Culpo attends 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 16, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Steven Simione/Getty Images)

"I wasn’t able to talk about this when it first happened," she added. "I still don’t really have words. I’m not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details.

"But I do know that I shared my relationship with you guys so it makes sense that there are questions about why this person is no longer in my life. I know that I’ve lost a lot of weight. It’s not intentional. The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system."

It was unclear exactly when the two split, but she alluded to being single on a girls trip with her sister.

The two had been dating since 2020.

Sophia Culpo in April 2023

Sophia Culpo attends the 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Steven Simione/Getty Images)

Berrios decided to stay in the AFC East as a member of the Dolphins. The young wide receiver was a Special Teams All-Pro in 2021 with the Jets. In 2022, he had fewer targets on offense. He finished with 18 catches for 145 yards.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.