Dolphins' Braxton Berrios, Sophia Culpo appear to split as NFL player heads to Miami

Braxton Berrios signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins last week after spending the last four years with the New York Jets, and it appears he will be heading to South Beach as a single man.

Berrios and his girlfriend Sophia Culpo, the sister of 2012 Miss USA Olivia Culpo, appeared to have broken up. It is unclear when the two split up exactly but new TikTok videos posted on her account showed that she is as single as ever.

On Wednesday, Culpo captioned one of her videos with her other sister Aurora, "The single sisters. Come and get her!!!!!!!" Of the many hashtags she accompanied the video with, one of them was "single life." Culpo said on Instagram she was going on a spa trip with her sister.

She had not posted a photo with Berrios on her Instagram since November.

"Birthday weekend photodump!! My heart is so full," she wrote. "I’m so lucky and grateful to have such amazing people in my life who make me feel so loved. The perfect weekend. And yes, that is Bear on my cake."

Berrios’ last post about Culpo appeared to be right around the same time, celebrating her birthday. However, the two were spotted together in New York City in December.

The two had been dating since 2020.

Whatever the case may be, both parties will be on a new adventure in their lives.

Berrios stays in the AFC East as a member of the Dolphins. The young wide receiver was a Special Teams All-Pro in 2021 with the Jets. In 2022, he had fewer targets on offense. He finished with 18 catches for 145 yards.