Aaron Rodgers holds 'no bitterness or resentment or victim mentality' toward Packers after joining Jets

The Green Bay Packers were ready to move on from four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

The end of their relationship, from the outside, looked like it turned sour when the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020.

Rodgers, of course, answered by winning back-to-back MVPs, but he and the Packers were unable to get back to the Super Bowl, which they have not done since 2011.

Rodgers says there are no hard feelings toward his former team.

"I truly, truly — and I hope you hear my heart here — I have no bitterness or resentment or victim mentality about anything that happened in Green Bay the last couple months," he told ESPN New York's "The Michael Kay Show." "I have nothing but love and gratitude for everything that we accomplished in 18 years. The incredible memories. The friendships that I have. The amazing people I've met outside of the team in the city.

"I just have nothing but love and gratitude for that team. I totally understood all good things come to an end. And whether or not they wanted to admit it in the beginning of the offseason, which they really didn't, it felt to me like they were ready to move on, and frankly, so was I. It was the best for the both of us. …

"I have plenty of things to motivate me, and none of it is any type of revenge or bitterness or frustration toward the Packers. I have nothing but love and gratitude for them."

Rodgers spent 18 seasons with Green Bay and gave the city and its fans a farewell message Tuesday night.

"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the [Packers], our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote.

"I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime. I'm grateful to the late Ted Thompson for drafting me, for my head coaches, especially the 13 years with [Dallas Cowboys head coach] Mike McCarthy, and the last 4 with Matt LaFleur …

"To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB. To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always …

"I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart."