Soccer team apologizes for inviting stripper into locker room for celebration

A Spanish soccer club was forced to apologize this week after a video surfaced of a stripper performing in the team’s locker room as players were celebrating its promotion to the Catalan Second Division.

The video showed the woman in what appeared to be a Catwoman costume dancing around and stripping down to her underwear in the middle of the locker room floor.

Diari de Girona, a local newspaper, reported that some of the players’ mothers were in the room as well.

Club Esportiu Llanca issued the apology in a statement, according to Daily Mail Sport.

“CE Llanca would like to apologize if anybody felt offended by the incidents which took place in the changing rooms once the first-team match ended,” the statement read. “It was never the intention to offend anyone, just to celebrate the promotion to the Catalan Second Division.”

Franscesc Romero, the club’s secretary, told local media he hired the stripper and no one knew of his plan.

“It was a party atmosphere, nothing got out of hand. There was [white wine], smiles and joy, but she did her show calmly and at the end, she got dressed and left. Everything was normal,” he said.

CE Llanca defeated Bisbalenc 5-0 to earn the promotion earlier this week.