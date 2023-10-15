Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

Soccer star Alisha Lehmann reveals she was offered big sum to spend night with celebrity

Lehmann's Aston Villa has lost its first two matches of the season

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann revealed in a recent interview a "very well-known" celebrity came to her with an indecent proposal of sorts.

Lehmann said on the "DirTea Talk" podcast with Shirin David she was in Miami when the proposal from the mystery man came. She said she received a message on her phone and when she didn’t rely to it, her security guard received a message from the same person.

Alisha Lehmann in the Super League

Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match against Manchester United at Villa Park on Oct. 1, 2023, in Birmingham, England. (Nathan Stirk - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

"The message said: ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her,’" Lehmann said. "But my answer was – ‘No way! And just 100,000?’"

The 100,000 Swiss Francs figure translates to roughly $110,600 in U.S. money.

Lehmann said she still has the message on her phone but wouldn’t reveal who the sender was.

Alisha Lehmann looks on

Alisha Lehmann during the UEFA Womens Nation's League match between Spain and Switzerland at Arcangel stadium on Sept. 26, 2023, in Cordoba, Spain. (Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Aston Villa striker dated Swiss national teammate Ramona Bachmann and had a public breakup with men’s Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

Lehmann, 24, has played in the Women’s Super League since she was 19. She started her career with West Ham, moved to Everton and then Aston Villa.

Alisha Lehmann looks on

 Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa during the Barclays Women's Super League match against Manchester United at Villa Park on Oct. 1, 2023, in Birmingham. (Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Last season for Aston Villa, she put up five goals in 22 matches. She’s appeared in Aston’s Villa first two matches this season but has yet to score.

Aston Villa has lost its first two matches of the year.

