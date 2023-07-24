Expand / Collapse search
Women’s World Cup
Published

Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann gets cheeky 'shirt' request from Women's World Cup fan

Lehmann made her 1st Women's World Cup appearance against Philippines

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Swiss soccer forward Alisha Lehmann made her first appearance in a Women’s World Cup match on Friday as her squad topped the Philippines 2-0 in their first round of group play.

Lehmann, who is one of the most followed female soccer athletes playing in the Women’s World Cup, received a strange request from one of the fans who packed into Dunedin Stadium in New Zealand.

A fan holding a sign

A fan requests Alisha Lehmann's shirt at the Women's World Cup. (Getty Images)

The fan was holding a sign, which read: "Alisha Lehmann can I get your (shirt)." The message ended with a picture of Lehmann’s No. 23 jersey.

It is unclear whether Lehmann obliged. The fan could get a second shot at his request when Switzerland takes on Norway Tuesday.

Lehmann boasts more than 13 million followers on Instagram. She helped get Switzerland into the Women’s World Cup with two goals during qualifiers. She also appeared in 22 matches for Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League. She scored five goals and had two assists during the 2022-23 season.

Alisha Lehmann looks on

Alisha Lehmann looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between the Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

She spoke to Sky Sports earlier this month about the excitement going into the tournament.

"When you play for your country, you remember where you came from," she said. "You have the badge of your country on your shirt, it means a lot.

"I actually can't wait to play this World Cup. I was waiting all my life to do this because it's the biggest thing when you're a kid. You dream about the big World Cup and playing it.

"It's the biggest dream of every single footballer. It's amazing, and I can't wait to be on the field and start it."

Alisha Lehmann reacts

Alisha Lehmann reacts after the team's 2-0 victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between the Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Switzerland will round out the group stage with a match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.