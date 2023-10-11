Expand / Collapse search
Former USWNT teammates to divorce after four years of marriage: report

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris won two World Cups together

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Two women's soccer teammates who fell in love with each other are reportedly divorcing after four years of marriage.

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger wed in 2019 after originally keeping their relationship a secret, but according to Page Six, Harris filed for divorce last month.

Page Six says that Harris wrote that their union was "irretrievably broken."

Ali Kreiger and Ashlyn Harris with kids

Ali Krieger, #11 of NJ/NY Gotham FC, and Ashlyn Harris, a former NJ/NY Gotham FC player, hold their children after the Mother's Day National Women's Soccer League match against Orlando Pride at Red Bull Arena on May 14, 2023, in Harrison, New Jersey.  (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Harris and Krieger met in 2010 at a USWNT training camp and formed a fast friendship, which eventually turned into a relationship. They got engaged in March 2019 and married nine months later. Sydney Leroux served as the officiant of the wedding, and Megan Rapinoe served as Harris' maid of honor.

The two won both the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cup titles together and played professionally with each other since 2013 on four different teams, including a Swedish club.

Ashlyn Harris kisses Ali Krieger

Ashlyn Harris, #18 of NJ/NY Gotham FC, gives a kiss to wife Ali Krieger, #11 of NJ/NY Gotham FC, after the Pride Night match against the Washington Spirit at Red Bull Arena on June 4, 2022, in Harrison, New Jersey.  (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Documents say that the couple "anticipate" entering a settlement to "resolve all financial issues." They have two adopted children together: a two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son. Page Six also notes that they will sign a parenting plan to resolve any custody issues.

Krieger remains a part of the NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League, while Harris announced her retirement from professional soccer last year. Krieger, though, will be playing in her final professional game this weekend.

In 2020, the two admitted it was "tricky" being married as teammates.

"We don’t get really good time together. We have to make time even though we see each other all the time. It’s tricky," Harris said to Allure at the time, adding that they hardly even room together when playing.

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris attend the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Greater New York Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on February 4, 2023, in New York City.  (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Neither played in this year's Women's World Cup.