SMU, Houston make NCAA history with offensive onslaught

SMU and Houston football teams made history Saturday in a game that would finish with a score reminiscent of a basketball game.

Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai had nine touchdown passes, including seven in the first half, along with 379 passing yards in the 77-63 victory. He also had a rushing touchdown.

The 140 combined points set the NCAA FBS single-season scoring record for two teams in regulation. SMU reached school records with 77 points in a game, 11-total touchdowns, nine passing touchdowns scored and 433 total yards in the first half.

The two teams went tit-for-tat. Houston scored a touchdown with 3:37 left in the fourth and got the ball back to try and get back into the game later. However, Clayton Thune would throw an interception in the end zone with 1:52 left in the game to end all hope.

SMU finished off the game on their next possession.

Eight SMU receivers had passes and five receivers had at least one touchdown catch. Ben Redding caught three of Mordecai’s nine touchdown passes. Dylan Goffney had three catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Houston’s Clayton Thune was 36-for-53 with 527 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. He also had three interceptions. He ran for 111 yards on the ground and scored a rushing touchdown.

Both teams are now 5-4 overall on the season and 3-2 in American Athletic Conference play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.