College Football
Houston ends SMU's perfect season with 100-yard game-winning kickoff return for TD

SMU was undefeated coming into the game against Houston

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
No. 19 SMU’s dream of a perfect season was ended Saturday night in the closing moments of their matchup with American Athletic Conference rival Houston.

SMU had tied the game at 37 with 30 seconds to go in the game with a 45-yard field goal from kicker Blake Mazza. On the ensuing kickoff, Houston returner Marcus Jones would get the ball.

Jones caught the kick in the end zone, found an opening, brushed by a few would-be tacklers and was gone. He ran the ball 100 yards for the game-winning touchdown. SMU would be unable to tie the game on their final drive.

Houston won the game 44-37 and remained undefeated against AAC opponents.

Clayton Tune had a phenomenal game for the Cougars. He was 27-for-37 with 412 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Nathaniel Dell led the Cougars with nine catches for 165 yards and had three of Tune’s four scores. KeSean Carter had the other touchdown catch. He finished with four total receptions for 46 yards.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) attempts to throw the ball against SMU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) attempts to throw the ball against SMU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Houston finished with 489 total yards and was 9-for-16 on third downs. Each team only turned the ball over once.

Oct 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver KeSean Carter (20) celebrates with running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (4) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at TDECU Stadium.

Oct 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver KeSean Carter (20) celebrates with running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (4) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at TDECU Stadium. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai was 24-for-37 with 305 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Rashee Rice, Tre Siggers and Jordan Kerley each had a touchdown grab. Danny Gray led the team with five catches for 73 yards.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) attempts to throw the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston. 

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) attempts to throw the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Houston moved to 7-1 on the season as SMU fell to 7-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com