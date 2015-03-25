Expand / Collapse search
Smith's 14 points, 10 assists help No. 6 Louisville pull away from Western Kentucky 79-63

By | Associated Press
    Western Kentucky's George Fant, center, goes up for a shot through the defense of Louisville's Stephan Van Treese, left, and Chane Behanan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (The Associated Press)

    Louisville's Montrezl Harrell, left, and Terry Rozier, right, go up in an attempt to block the shot of Western Kentucky's Aaron Adeoye during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (The Associated Press)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Russ Smith had 14 points and 10 assists and No. 6 Louisville used a strong start to the second half to pull away to a 79-63 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

With starting point guard Chris Jones sidelined at least a game with a sprained right wrist, the Cardinals (9-1) got numerous backcourt contributions to beat their in-state rival for the fifth straight time. Freshman Terry Rozier grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds starting in Jones' place while reserve Tim Henderson added career highs of 12 points on four 3-pointers and four assists.

Their efforts helped Louisville pad a 31-28 halftime lead as the Cardinals made 13 of their first 21 attempts from the field after the break to build a 63-44 lead with 6:02 left. They held the Hilltoppers (5-4) scoreless for nearly 6 minutes.

Mangok Mathiang added a career-high 13 points and Chane Behanan had 11 for Louisville.