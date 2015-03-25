Smith's 14 points, 10 assists help No. 6 Louisville pull away from Western Kentucky 79-63

next Image 1 of 2

Russ Smith had 14 points and 10 assists and No. 6 Louisville used a strong start to the second half to pull away to a 79-63 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

With starting point guard Chris Jones sidelined at least a game with a sprained right wrist, the Cardinals (9-1) got numerous backcourt contributions to beat their in-state rival for the fifth straight time. Freshman Terry Rozier grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds starting in Jones' place while reserve Tim Henderson added career highs of 12 points on four 3-pointers and four assists.

Their efforts helped Louisville pad a 31-28 halftime lead as the Cardinals made 13 of their first 21 attempts from the field after the break to build a 63-44 lead with 6:02 left. They held the Hilltoppers (5-4) scoreless for nearly 6 minutes.

Mangok Mathiang added a career-high 13 points and Chane Behanan had 11 for Louisville.