Sky top the Storm and clinch WNBA playoff berth

Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

Chicago, (20-6), clinched a playoff spot with its 20th win of the season.

Meesseman made a reverse layup giving Chicago a 76-72 lead, and Kahleah Copper grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sky’s next possession before making one of two free throws for a five-point lead. After a timeout, Breanna Stewart made a driving layup with 10.7 seconds left to pull Seattle within three points. However, Copper went one for two from the free-throw line at the other end.

Copper finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. Candace Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds. Chicago was missing guard Courtney Vandersloot for concussion protocol.

Stewart led Seattle, (17-9), with 24 points. Jewell Loyd added 18 points, Tina Charles had 11 points and six rebounds, and Sue Bird scored nine points.