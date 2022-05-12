Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers
Published

76ers’ Danny Green exits Game 6 after suffering knee injury

Green had to be assisted off the court, unable to place weight on his left knee

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green exited Game 6 against the Miami Heat Thursday after suffering an apparent left knee injury.

Sixers center Joel Embiid was driving baseline and accidentally landed on Green as he went for a layup.

Green’s knee was caught between Embiid and Heat forward PJ Tucker when the Philly center gave some friendly fire. Early reports fear that Green suffered severe ligament damage.

Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green lays injured on the ground during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green lays injured on the ground during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The 34-year-old star had to be assisted off the court, unable to place weight on his left knee.

Philadelphia’s staff announced that Green was downgraded to OUT for the rest of Game 6 shortly after the injury.

OutKick’s ProFootballDoc reacted to the footage and assessed that Green "will miss a lot more than the rest of this game."

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, knocks the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, knocks the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center left, celebrates the win with Danny Green, left, and Tobias Harris, center right, after the missed shot by Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center left, celebrates the win with Danny Green, left, and Tobias Harris, center right, after the missed shot by Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Miami leads the series, 3-2, and is headed into the fourth quarter of Game 6 with momentum to close things out.

Stay tuned with OutKick as more details emerge on Green’s injury.