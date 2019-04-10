Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, nun whose perfect first pitch went viral, gets her own baseball card

A nun who went viral for throwing a perfect pitch hit another milestone — by being recognized with her very own baseball card.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, a nun at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois, was honored with a Topps trading card, hundreds of which she signed on Monday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholics Schools posted photos of the signing to Facebook on Monday. The post states that Topps is paying Sobieck $1,000 for her new collectible, which will be donated to the nun’s namesake scholarship fund for her school’s students.

Sobieck rose to viral fame in August when she threw out a perfect pitch at a Chicago White Sox game in August.

The nun told the Tribune that after seeing her stunning throw, Topps contacted her about a baseball card of her own. Sobieck said the fact that her face is on such an item “is so out there.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As a kid and athlete growing up, you always went to the store and bought the baseball cards and bubblegum,” she said.