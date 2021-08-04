Simone Biles to 'relish' Tokyo Olympics, consider 2024 Paris Games

Simone Biles indicated Wednesday she could be up to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics and possibly set a record for most medals by an American Olympic gymnast.

Biles, who picked up a silver and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, told NBC’s "Today" she wasn’t closing the door on a possible opportunity to represent the U.S. in Paris.

"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career, because after 2016, I didn't get to do that," Biles said. "Life just happens so quickly, and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years."

Biles has seven Olympic medals to her name, and one more would put her ahead of Shannon Miller for most medals by an American gymnast.

The Texas native said her bronze-medal finish in the balance beam felt better than her gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"It definitely feels better than Rio's bronze medal on beam, but it also shows that I did it for myself, I can go out there and hit another set. I was just excited to compete in the Olympics again because at the beginning I just thought it was over," she said.