NFL star draws backlash over critical take on sportsmanship from Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles put on an epic display of sportsmanship at the Paris Olympics on Monday after their silver and bronze medal performances in the floor exercise.

It was Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade who took home the gold medal to solidify her Olympics comeback. She suffered three ACL tears during her career and a win in the floor exercise was only the second gold medal of her career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Biles and Chiles decided to bow to the 25-year-old gymnast. Andrade has six Olympic medals in her career.

As the photo of Biles and Chiles bowing to Andrade went viral, Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey offered a critical take.

"This is literally disgusting," the three-time Pro Bowler wrote on X.

Humphrey was met with backlash from the post.

Andrade finished with four medals at the Paris Olympics. She won silver in the all-around and vault competitions. She also won a bronze as part of the team final with Brazil.

AMERICAN KRISTEN FAULKNER AUTHORS STUNNING GOLD MEDAL VICTORY IN WOMEN'S ROAD RACE AT PARIS OLYMPICS

"I have so much respect for her. She's such a good competitor," Biles said of Andrade, via NBC’s "Today." "She keeps me on my toes. It’s an honor to get to compete with her."

She gave Biles and the Americans all she had. Biles finished the Paris Olympics with four medals as well, to finish the Games with 11 in total.

She joked at the press conference she didn’t want to compete against Andrade anymore.

"I’ve never had an athlete so close," Biles added. "This definitely kept me alert and brought out the best athlete in me. So I’m excited and proud to compete with her, but – no.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve never been so stressed before. Thank you, Rebeca."