Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

NFL star draws backlash over critical take on sportsmanship from Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles

Marlon Humphrey made the post on X

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles put on an epic display of sportsmanship at the Paris Olympics on Monday after their silver and bronze medal performances in the floor exercise.

It was Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade who took home the gold medal to solidify her Olympics comeback. She suffered three ACL tears during her career and a win in the floor exercise was only the second gold medal of her career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rebeca Andrade celebrates gold

Gold medal winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, celebrates after the women's floor final at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Marlon Humphrey vs Rams

Marlon Humphrey of the Ravens during the Los Angeles Rams game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Biles and Chiles decided to bow to the 25-year-old gymnast. Andrade has six Olympic medals in her career.

As the photo of Biles and Chiles bowing to Andrade went viral, Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey offered a critical take.

"This is literally disgusting," the three-time Pro Bowler wrote on X.

Humphrey was met with backlash from the post.

Andrade finished with four medals at the Paris Olympics. She won silver in the all-around and vault competitions. She also won a bronze as part of the team final with Brazil.

AMERICAN KRISTEN FAULKNER AUTHORS STUNNING GOLD MEDAL VICTORY IN WOMEN'S ROAD RACE AT PARIS OLYMPICS

"I have so much respect for her. She's such a good competitor," Biles said of Andrade, via NBC’s "Today." "She keeps me on my toes. It’s an honor to get to compete with her."

The podium winners

Simone Biles, left, Rebeca Andrade, center, and Jordan Chiles during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise event of the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)

Sportsmanship at the Olympics

Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Jordan Chiles on the podium at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024. (Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

She gave Biles and the Americans all she had. Biles finished the Paris Olympics with four medals as well, to finish the Games with 11 in total.

She joked at the press conference she didn’t want to compete against Andrade anymore.

"I’ve never had an athlete so close," Biles added. "This definitely kept me alert and brought out the best athlete in me. So I’m excited and proud to compete with her, but – no.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve never been so stressed before. Thank you, Rebeca."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.