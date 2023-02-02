Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sidney Thornton, two-time Super Bowl champion with Steelers, dead at 68

Thornton had a big playoff game against the Dolphins

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Sidney Thornton, a two-time Super Bowl champion running back who played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 68.

The cause of Thornton’s death was not announced.

Running back Sidney Thornton, #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, runs with the football against defensive lineman Carl Hairston, #78 of the Philadelphia Eagles, as offensive lineman Steve Courson, #77, blocks during a preseason game at Veterans Stadium on Aug. 15, 1981 in Philadelphia.

"We are saddened by the loss of former Steelers RB Sidney Thornton," the Steelers said in a tweet.

Thornton starred at Northwestern State, where he set career records in rushing attempts (537), rushing touchdowns (25) and rushing yards (2,662) when he turned pro. Those marks have since been broken. Pittsburgh would choose Thornton in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft with the 48th pick.

Sidney Thornton, #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, carries the ball against the Houston Oilers during an NFL game Sept. 7, 1980 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Thornton played six seasons with the Steelers from 1976 to 1982.

He played in 74 games for the Steelers and racked up 1,512 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also had 46 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns. He appeared in the playoffs three times with the Steelers and was a part of their Super Bowl-winning teams in 1978 and 1979.

Thornton was a backup behind Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier on those teams He had a breakout game against the Miami Dolphins in the divisional round of the 1979 playoffs. He ran for 52 yards and a touchdown in the 34-14 win. Pittsburgh would hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy that year.

Sidney Thornton, #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game Oct. 15, 1978 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland.

He took two years off from football before playing one season in the United States Football League with the Oklahoma Outlaws.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.