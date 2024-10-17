Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

Shohei Ohtani's towering home run sparks 2-word reaction from former MLB superstar

The Dodgers won the game 8-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dodgers' Dave Roberts makes clear Shohei Ohtani won't play field in NLCS Video

Dodgers' Dave Roberts makes clear Shohei Ohtani won't play field in NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks his strategy with Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani before Game 3 of the NLCS.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani sent a pitch to the upper deck in right field at Citi Field on Wednesday night as he helped the team take a 2-1 National League Championship Series lead.

Ohtani’s three-run home run in the eighth inning helped balloon the score to 7-0 against the New York Mets. The Dodgers won 8-0.

Shohei Ohtani moon shot

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits a three-run home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in New York City. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Those watching the game at home were mesmerized by the dinger, baseball great Roger Clemens among them.

Clemens had a two-word reaction to the shot on X.

"Good grief," he wrote.

Ohtani was 1-for-4 with three RBI and a strikeout. It was his second home run of the series.

"It’s definitely a blessing. I can’t be thankful enough that I’ve had the opportunity to play enough games to be able to accrue those numbers," said Max Muncy, who hit another homer in the ninth.

Shohei Ohtani celebrates

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani celebrates his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Dodgers got the job done behind four innings from Walker Buehler, who struck out six batters. Michael Kopech, Ryan Brasier, Blaker Treinen and Ben Casparius finished out the latter innings. Los Angeles shut out New York for the second time in the series.

Los Angeles tagged Mets starter Luis Severino for two runs – none of them earned – in 4 2/3 innings. Then, the team pounded on Reed Garrett and Tylor Megill.

"We got beat 9-0 the first game, then we came back and won Game 2. I don’t see why we can’t come back and do that tomorrow," Garrett said after the game.

Ben Casparius and Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, #16, and pitcher Ben Casparius, #78, celebrate their win against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Game 4 is set for Thursday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.

