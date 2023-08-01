Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Angels
Published

Shohei Ohtani watches as Braves outfielder Michael Harris II makes incredible catch to stop home run

Angels are lurking in the postseason picture

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shohei Ohtani was on the cusp of hitting his 40th home run of the 2023 season against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night but center fielder Michael Harris II had other plans.

The Los Angeles Angels were up 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning when Ohtani hit a ball deep to center field. Ohtani watched the ball fly toward one of the deepest parts of Truist Park. But Harris was tracking it the entire time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shohei Ohtani tips his hat

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani tips his helmet to a fan as he stands on third base during the Braves game, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Harris leaped and made the snare for the second out. The runners on first and second advanced but it saved the Braves from any more damage being done. The Angels would later score one more run.

The Angels wrapped the game in the bottom of the ninth with a Reynaldo Lopez save.

Ohtani finished 2-for-3.

YANKEES' PITCHING DECISION LEAVES FANS BAFFLED IN LOSS TO RAYS

Michael Harris runs off the field

Michael Harris II of the Braves runs off the field during the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels game at Truist Park on July 31, 2023, in Atlanta. (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

Los Angeles moved to 56-51 with the victory and were only 4.5 games out of the American League West lead after Monday was over. The team is also just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot.

Atlanta has a comfortable lead in the National League East. The Braves moved to 67-37 with the loss but still remain 11 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies and 11.5 games up on the Miami Marlins for first place.

Shohei Ohtani swings

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a single against the Braves, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Braves have the best record in baseball.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.