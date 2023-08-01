Expand / Collapse search
Yankees' pitching decision leaves fans baffled in loss to Rays

The Rays bats erupted against Jhony Brito

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Yankees’ pitching decision Monday night to begin their game against the Tampa Bay Rays left fans baffled.

Domingo German was set to start the game at the beginning of the day, but he was scratched from the start due to discomfort in his armpit. New York put Jhony Brito on the bump as the opener, but his night did not last too long either. Brito went four innings and allowed five runs on six hits.

Domingo German vs. Rays

New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In a surprise move, the Yankees put German in the game in relief.

The pitching change sparked confusion among fans.

Tampa Bay defeated New York 5-1. Tyler Glasnow struck out eight batters in seven innings and allowed one run on three hits. Isaac Paredes, Brendan Lowe, Josh Lowe and Wander Franco each hit home runs.

German said through a translator that he felt good after the game, but he said he started to feel discomfort on Friday and got worse after his bullpen Saturday.

Tyler Glasnow vs the Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"That's why I was so worried about it. Because it was a different kind of sensation," he added. "So overall I think it was the best thing I did, to discuss it with our trainers and follow their advice."

He did not play catch Sunday but did earlier Monday and told the team he could pitch in relief if needed.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he did not feel like German was hurt enough to be placed on the injured list.

Jhony Brito pitches

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito, #76, reacts as Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"We just didn’t feel like we could risk sending him out there and then if we had to pull the plug in the first inning or something, it would put us in a tough situation," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.