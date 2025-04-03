Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani lifts Dodgers to historic 8-0 start with walk-off homer

Dodgers are off to the best start ever by a World Series champion

The Los Angeles Dodgers heated up during the World Series and have yet to cool off.

The Dodgers improved to 8-0 on Wednesday night when Shohei Ohtani hit a walk-off home run to lift the team to a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers are off to the best start ever by a defending World Series champion.

Shohei Ohtani at home plate

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, #17, is greeted at home after hitting a walk off solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on April 2, 2025. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

"Overall, not just tonight, there is a really good vibe within the team," Ohtani said through a translator after the game. "So I just think that’s allowing us to come back in these games to win."

Ohtani’s 399-foot shot sent the Dodgers faithful into a frenzy. The reigning National League MVP is 10-for-30 to start the season with three home runs and three RBI. He is batting .333 with a 1.126 OPS.

"He keeps getting into these situations and moments where you’re expecting the unthinkable out of him and he rarely disappoints. That's really saying something," Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said.

Ozzie Albies and Eli White

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, #1, and Eli White, #36, celebrate after they scored on a double by Matt Olson during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Michael Conforto and Tommy Edman had home runs as well.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Shortstop Nick Allen was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as well.

Dodgers starter Blake Snell lasted all of four innings. He allowed five runs on five hits but was not charged with an earned run. Braves starter Bryce Elder went four innings as well, allowing three runs on three hits. He struck out three batters.

Blake Snell on the mound

Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Snell, #7, gets a visit from catcher Will Smith, #16, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

The Braves fell to 0-7 to start the season. Five of their seven losses came by three runs or fewer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

