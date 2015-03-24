Sherman-Newsome scores career-high 28 points to lead Colgate past Lehigh 74-57

Damon Sherman-Newsome scored a career-high 28 points and Colgate cruised by Lehigh 74-57 Saturday in the final regular season contest for both teams.

Tied at nine early, Colgate (12-17, 6-12 Patriot League) put together a 15-0 run, sparked by a Sherman-Newsome 3-pointer, to open a 24-9 lead. Austin Tillotson led the Raiders with seven points during the run.

Lehigh (14-17, 7-11) was unable to recover and could cut the lead to no fewer than nine points the rest of the way.

Tillotson scored 15 points for Colgate. Ethan Jacobs added 11 and Luke Roh had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jesse Chuku had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Lehigh. Tim Kempton had 14 points and 14 rebounds, including nine offensive boards.

With the win, Colgate finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak while Lehigh dropped its third in a row.