Sharks' Evander Kane pushes back on estranged wife's 'incredibly false' betting claims

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane doubled down on his assertions he has never bet on NHL games or fixed games about two months after his estranged wife made the accusations.

Kane told ESPN on Thursday the allegations against him are "incredibly false."

"It's unfortunate that transpired, and it's unfortunate that those false allegations were made," the Sharks star said. "I understood the magnitude of them immediately. I know [they're] not true. I know none of what she was saying was true. I was very confident, comfortable with knowing that I was going to be exonerated and am going to be exonerated of those allegations."

The allegations against Kane first surfaced in July from social media posts by Anna Kane. She wrote on Instagram at the time: "How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this."

She added: "Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?"

Additionally, she accused the NHL player of spending incredible amounts of money while partying in Europe and asking to sell her wedding ring to survive financially.

The NHL said in July it would investigate the claims.

"The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously."

Kane denied ever betting on games or tailoring his play because of a bet he or someone else made, according to ESPN. He did admit to having a gambling addiction, which led to a bankruptcy filing in January. He said he lost $1.5 million gambling.

He said he had sought help for his gambling addiction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.