Sha'Carri Richardson issues public apology to boyfriend Christian Coleman after arrest, blames 'past trauma'

Sha'Carri Richardson has offered a public apology to her boyfriend, fellow Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman, for a physical incident that led to her arrest.

In surveillance video from the Seattle Tacoma Airport last month, Richardson was seen approaching Coleman from out of the frame and appeared to grab his backpack from behind. Richardson appeared to grill Coleman and nudged him before shoving him into a wall, nudging him more later on.

The two appeared to exchange words while walking toward security, with Richardson still nudging him and appearing to reach for his face.

Coleman declined to be a victim in the case, a police report said, and he made it very clear that he wants to move on from the "sucky situation."

Well, after the two both competed at the U.S. Track and Field Championships shortly following the incident, Richardson posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday to apologize to Coleman.

"I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past," Richardson wrote. "Due to past trauma and pain. I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can’t apologize enough. My apologize (sic) should be just as loud as my actions honestly louder. To Christian I love you and I am so sorry."

Despite the incident, Coleman said Richardson should not have been arrested.

"People have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love," Coleman told reporters at the USATF event.

"I look at situations like this, take a step back, analyze it self-mentally, and then just try to see what you can do to be your best self… She’s a human being, and a great person. We've been good teammates all year… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too."

Richardson missed qualifying for the 200-meter final by one-hundredth of a second at the championships. She has a bye in the 100-meter after winning the world title in that event two years ago.

Both Coleman and Richardson won gold at the world championships in 2023 for the 4x100 meter. Coleman also won the event in 2019 as well as the 100-meter. Richardson won the 100 at the 2023 world championships in Budapest, Hungary, and finished with the silver medal in the event at the Paris Games last summer. She also helped take the 4x100 relay to an Olympic gold.

