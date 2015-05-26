Sevilla reaches second straight Europa final

Florence, Italy (SportsNetwork.com) - Sevilla booked its second consecutive trip to the Europa League final on Thursday with a 2-0 second leg and 5-0 aggregate victory over Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

After rolling to a 3-0 thrashing of Fiorentina in the first leg thanks to a pair of goals from Aleix Vidal and a third tally by Kevin Gameiro, Sevilla came into Thursday's second leg with a considerable cushion.

Carlos Bacca and Daniel Carrico scored to increase the aggregate advantage and send the Spanish club into the final, where they will vie for their fourth Europa League title.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Bacca got on the end of a pass from Ever Banega and knocked it pas La Viola goalkeeper Neto to widen the aggregate margin to 4-0.

Five minutes later Sevilla doubled their advantage on the night as Carrico found himself in the right spot at the right time to fire home a lose ball in the penalty area as Sevilla went into the halftime break with a 5-0 aggregate lead.

Fiorentina came out inspired in the second half and had the better of the play, creating numerous scoring chances.

The best opportunity of the half from the run of play came in the 52nd minute when Chelsea loanee Mohamed Salah hit a well-struck attempt on frame, but it was stopped point-blank via an excellent save from Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico Gonzalez. Gonzalez left the rebound in front of goal, but Josip Ilicic fired his attempt wide of the right post.

Fiorentina had another excellent chance to at least get on the score sheet in the 67th minute when Ilicic stepped to the spot for a penalty kick, but failed to convert.

Fiorentina continued to attack hoping to find a goal to avoid being shut out over 180 minutes, but Sevilla's defense held firm to claim the clean sheet on its way to another Europa league final appearance.

Joining Sevilla in the final will be Ukranian side Dnipro Kyiv, which knocked off Italian powerhouse Napoli with a 1-0 second leg and 2-1 aggregate victory on Thursday at the Stadion NSK Olimpiyskiy.

The clubs played to a 1-1 draw in the opening leg and Yevhen Seleznyov's 58th- minute goal was the difference over the 180 minutes to send the Ukrainian club into the final.

The final will be contested on May 27 at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.