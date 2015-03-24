Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 13, 2015

Sebastian Saavedra wins 1st career pole after Hunter-Reay crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By | Associated Press
    Ryan Hunter-Reay drives through a turn during practice for the inaugural Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (The Associated Press)

    Will Power, of Australia, drives through a turn during qualifications for the inaugural Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (The Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS – Sebastian Saavedra has won the pole for the inaugural Grand Prix of Indianapolis when Ryan Hunter-Reay was stripped of his two fastest laps for bringing out the red flag during the final qualifying group.

Hunter-Reay had just moved to the top of the Fast Six in Friday qualifying when he lost control of his car on a wet track while exiting Turn 14. The car slid for some time before backing into the wall.

The IndyCar rule is to strip a driver of his two fastest laps for bringing out a red flag during qualifying.

That dropped Hunter-Reay to third and Saavedra won the first pole of his career. The Colombian turned a lap at 1 minute, 23.8822 seconds. He'll start on the front row next to rookie Jack Hawksworth.