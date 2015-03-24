Sebastian Saavedra wins 1st career pole after Hunter-Reay crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

next Image 1 of 2

Sebastian Saavedra has won the pole for the inaugural Grand Prix of Indianapolis when Ryan Hunter-Reay was stripped of his two fastest laps for bringing out the red flag during the final qualifying group.

Hunter-Reay had just moved to the top of the Fast Six in Friday qualifying when he lost control of his car on a wet track while exiting Turn 14. The car slid for some time before backing into the wall.

The IndyCar rule is to strip a driver of his two fastest laps for bringing out a red flag during qualifying.

That dropped Hunter-Reay to third and Saavedra won the first pole of his career. The Colombian turned a lap at 1 minute, 23.8822 seconds. He'll start on the front row next to rookie Jack Hawksworth.