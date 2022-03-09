Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Seattle tops Club León in first leg of Champions League

Fredy Montero scored on a penalty in the 31st minute

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fredy Montero scored twice in the first half, Jordan Morris added a third goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Club León 3-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Montero scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute and added a second in the 39th minute. Seattle had numerous scoring chances in the second half and Morris finally put it in in the dying moments of the match.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero, center, kneels after he scored his second goal against Club Leon during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Seattle.

Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero, center, kneels after he scored his second goal against Club Leon during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The second leg of the quarterfinals will be Thursday, March 17 at León. Seattle will be trying to advance to the Champions League semifinals for the second time in franchise history.

Cristian Roldan drew the penalty that Montero converted. Roldan also assisted on Montero’s second goal and the final goal from Morris in the 90th minute.

León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota made six saves, four coming in the second half. Seattle had great chances to take an even larger lead into the second leg in Mexico, but Cota came up with key saves on Albert Rusnak, Xavier Arreaga and Morris to hold the deficit to just three.

León had just one shot on goal against Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei.