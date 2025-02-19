Seattle mayor interrupts speech to dupe fans over potential NBA expansion team: 'Just kidding'

With a basketball in hand, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered a diabolical blow to NBA fans still reeling from the loss of their former franchise.

Harrell interrupted his State of the City address at Benaroya Hall on Tuesday to tease the return of the Seattle SuperSonics, something basketball fans in the city have been longing for since the team relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The only problem? It was all said in jest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Right now, at this moment, I have an announcement to make," Harrell said, reaching beneath his podium to pull out a basketball.

The gesture elicited loud cheers from those in attendance, but the joy in the room quickly turned to frustration after Harrell revealed that he was "just kidding."

"This is a long speech. I had to break it up a little bit here," Harrell laughed through the crowd’s reactions.

5 WAYS TO FIX NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND AFTER WIDELY PANNED 2025 EVENT

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in September that the league would discuss the topic of expansion games at some point in the season.

But during the NBA All-Star weekend, the topic was not raised.

Seattle and Las Vegas — both cities with successful WNBA teams — have been floated as potential landing spots for another franchise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Silver said back in June that both of those destinations have been previously floated.

"There's been some discussion about going back to Seattle, potentially," Silver said at the time, via NBC Sports. "Las Vegas, no doubt, is very interested in a team. Mexico City one day."

For now, Sonics fans will just have to remain optimistic.