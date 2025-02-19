Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NBA

Seattle mayor interrupts speech to dupe fans over potential NBA expansion team: 'Just kidding'

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's joke was seemingly ill-received by those in attendance

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

With a basketball in hand, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered a diabolical blow to NBA fans still reeling from the loss of their former franchise. 

Harrell interrupted his State of the City address at Benaroya Hall on Tuesday to tease the return of the Seattle SuperSonics, something basketball fans in the city have been longing for since the team relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Seattle Sonics fans

Seattle Sonics fans stand between plays during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California, on Feb. 13, 2011.  (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

The only problem? It was all said in jest. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Right now, at this moment, I have an announcement to make," Harrell said, reaching beneath his podium to pull out a basketball. 

The gesture elicited loud cheers from those in attendance, but the joy in the room quickly turned to frustration after Harrell revealed that he was "just kidding."

"This is a long speech. I had to break it up a little bit here," Harrell laughed through the crowd’s reactions.

Bruce Harrell NBA game

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell attends the Rain City Showcase game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena on October 11, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. T (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

5 WAYS TO FIX NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND AFTER WIDELY PANNED 2025 EVENT

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in September that the league would discuss the topic of expansion games at some point in the season. 

But during the NBA All-Star weekend, the topic was not raised. 

Seattle and Las Vegas — both cities with successful WNBA teams — have been floated as potential landing spots for another franchise.

Nneka Ogwumike shoots

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) and LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on July 16, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Silver said back in June that both of those destinations have been previously floated. 

"There's been some discussion about going back to Seattle, potentially," Silver said at the time, via NBC Sports. "Las Vegas, no doubt, is very interested in a team. Mexico City one day."

For now, Sonics fans will just have to remain optimistic.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.