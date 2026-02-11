Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks star delivers 2-word message to critics in wild Super Bowl parade speech

Ernest Jones IV's passionate celebration speech was filled with profanity

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Seattle Seahawks star linebacker Ernest Jones IV said it himself: he probably should have been the last person who should have been given the microphone during the team’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Jones, 26, passionately talked up his team in a profanity-laced speech and delivered a message to the critics.

"Imma keep it a buck, I’m prolly the last person they should have gave the mic too, but we finna turn up man," Jones said during his speech.

Ernest Jones IV runs out

Ernest Jones IV (13) of the Seattle Seahawks runs onto the field prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Seattle, Washington, January 25, 2026. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"First off, I want to say shoutout to (owner) Jody Allen, shoutout to (general manager) John Schneider for making this all possible, man. Shoutout to coach Mike MacDonald for helping us get to this point. But also, shoutout to these bada-- motherf------ who play this game the right way."

After praising his team for their relentless play style that helped Seattle win the Super Bowl, he then delivered a two-word message to those who were critical of his team.

Ernest Jones IV tackles Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game. Santa Clara, California, Feb. 8, 2026. (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo)

"Not only do we have the best defense in the world, we got the best team in the world, and quite frankly: if you got anything to say about my quarterback, if you got anything to say about defense – if you got anything to say my defense – if you got anything to say about my o-line, and if you anything to say about the city of Seattle, I got two words for you," Jones said.

"F--- you!"

Ernest Jones IV tackles TreVeyon Henderson

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson runs against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game. Santa Clara, California, Feb. 8, 2026. (Doug Benc/AP Photo)

Jones was one of the pillars of the Seahawks’ championship defense. In 15 games during the regular season, the 26-year-old had 126 total tackles, half a sack, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

In three playoff games, the linebacker had 25 total tackles with an interception, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

