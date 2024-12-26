Seahawks pick up ugly win over Bears to remain in NFC West title hunt

Nothing was pretty from both offenses in this game, but the Seattle Seahawks came away with a critical win over the Chicago Bears, 6-3, on "Thursday Night Football."

Seattle moves to 9-7 on the season, and they will be watching what the Los Angeles Rams do against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night as Week 18’s matchup between both teams would determine the winner of the NFC West.

Meanwhile, the Bears are looking toward next season already at 4-12.

As the score indicates, no touchdowns were scored in this game as both teams had trouble finding pay dirt.

It didn’t appear that was going to be the case when the Seahawks’ first drive of the game ended after an incomplete pass from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett on third-and-three from Chicago’s nine-yard line.

They moved the ball well on the game’s opening drive, settling for a field goal, but appeared to have the game plan to beat the Bears’ defense.

That wasn’t the case with three straight punts in the ensuing drives for Seattle before they settled for another field goal near the end of the first half. However, Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense weren’t doing much to play spoiler on their end.

Chicago ran 11 total plays combined over their first three drives, continuously stalling until some life came in the fourth. In fact, it appeared we had our first touchdown of the game in this one when Williams found fellow rookie Rome Odunze for a 17-yard score with 3:27 remaining in the second quarter.

But right guard Jake Curhan was called for offensive holding, nullifying the touchdown, and the Bears ultimately settled for three points – their only score of the game.

The second half didn’t see a point on the scoreboard, as both offenses showed ineptitude. However, there was another moment the Bears seemed to score, and it was on defense after forcing a fumble on Seahawks receiver Pharoah Brown.

Kyler Gordon scooped up the ball and ran 62 yards to the house. However, it was later ruled that Gordon was down by contact, nullifying yet another Bears touchdown. Six plays later, generating just one total yard, the Bears punted away.

The final drive of the game saw the Bears in control, and despite the lack of scoring, they still had a chance to at least tie the game to force overtime. Williams kept the drive alive with multiple scramble plays, including a heave on fourth-and-5 to find D.J. Moore to move the chains.

However, facing fourth-and-10 just out of Cairo Santos’ field goal range, Williams was forced to launch one in the air with an all-out blitz called by Seattle and it was intercepted to seal the Seahawks’ win.

On the stat sheet, Smith was 17-of-23 for 160 yards, while Zach Charbonnet, starting once again in place of an injured Kenneth Walker III, rushed for 57 yards on 15 carries. Kenny McIntosh added 46 yards on seven carries.

For the Bears, Williams was 16-of-28 for 122 yards with his interception. Moore was the top recipient with six catches for 54 yards, while D’Andre Swift had 53 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards on the night.

