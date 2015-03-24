Seahawks ink Avril to four-year extension

Renton, WA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Seattle Seahawks continue to take steps towards keeping their outstanding defense intact, with the reigning Super Bowl champions signing pass rusher Cliff Avril to a four-year extension on Friday.

The move comes just one day after the Seahawks announced an agreement with linebacker K.J. Wright on a four-year, $27 million extension. Both Wright and Avril were slated to become unrestricted free agents at season's end.

According to NFL.com, Avril's new deal is worth $28.5 million and continues $16 million in guarantees.

Avril signed a two-year contract with the Seahawks in March of 2013 and made an impact in his first season with the club, notching eight sacks and five forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games. The veteran end has recorded 4 1/2 sacks and 20 tackles while starting all 14 contests this season.

"Cliff has been instrumental in what we've been building on the defensive side of the ball and we are excited that he���ll be with us for another four years," said Seahawks general manager John Schneider. "He has been relentless in his approach to the game and his passion for winning is contagious. This is another great day for the Seahawks and the 12s."

Avril spent his first five NFL seasons with Detroit prior to signing with the Seahawks. The 28-year-old amassed career bests of 11 sacks and six forced fumbles with the Lions in 2011, then registered 9 1/2 sacks the following year.