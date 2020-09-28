Seahawks' DK Metcalf fumbles away easy touchdown vs. Cowboys, redeems himself later on

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is quickly evolving into one of the best players at his position in the league, but on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, he made a mistake that could have potentially cost his team the win.

The Seahawks and Cowboys were tied at 9-9 near the end of the first quarter, and quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Metcalf for a 63-yard should-have-been-a-touchdown.

However, after Metcalf hauled in the deep ball from Wilson, he slowed up near the goal line, thinking that he had a walk-in touchdown, but Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs came from behind and punched the ball right out of Metcalf's arms, forcing a fumble and a touchback.

The Cowboys were rewarded the ball on their own 20-yard line.

Luckily for Metcalf, he was able to redeem himself later in the game. He brought in a 29-yard touchdown reception with 1:47 left in the game, which ended up being the game-winning score in the Seahawks' 38-31 victory. Metcalf had four receptions for 110 receiving yards.

"That's just a terrible play for us to endure," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game, "but the lesson learned will help everybody, and fortunately we overcame it and it didn't wreck the game for us. But it's a terrible play. It really is."