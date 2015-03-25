Seahawks-49ers Capsule

SEATTLE (11-1) at SAN FRANCISCO (8-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seattle 8-4-0, San Francisco 8-3-1

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 15-14

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat 49ers 29-3, Sept. 15, 2013

LAST WEEK — Seahawks beat Saints 34-7; 49ers beat Rams 23-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks, No. 1; 49ers, No. 6

SEAHAKWS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (22)

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (13), PASS (1)

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (31)

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (11), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seattle win clinches NFC West and first-round playoff bye. ... After four-game skid in series, Seahawks have won two in row vs. San Francisco, both at home, outscoring 49ers 71-16. ... Seahawks riding seven-game winning streak since Oct. 6 loss at Indianapolis, and first team to clinch playoff berth, have won 18 of 20 overall. ... Seattle goes for most road wins in franchise history in final trip to Candlestick Park. Current 5-1 road record ties team's most in franchise history (1984, 2005) away from home. Seahawks made Super Bowl in 2005 season. ... QB Russell Wilson has passer rating of at least 134.6 over past three games: 134.6, 151.4, 139.6. But Wilson had QB rating of 63.9 last meeting with 49ers after 115.3 in win last Dec. 23. In last two games vs. San Francisco, Wilson is 23 of 40 for 313 yards with five TDs and two interceptions. ... At 970 yards rushing, Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch looks to go over 1,000-mark for third straight season and fifth time in eight-year NFL career. ... Lynch held to 98 yards in first meeting. 49ers one of five teams not to allow 100-yard rusher this year. ... 49ers LB Aldon Smith had nine tackles and two sacks on Wilson in first meeting. ... WR Anquan Boldin has 75 catches for 945 yards and two TDs in 12 career games against Seahawks. Boldin has 20 catches with three TDs over past three games, including second-best performance of season vs. Rams last week with nine receptions for 98 yards. ... RB Frank Gore has rushed for 1,254 yards against Seattle, his most yards rushing against any opponent. ... NT Glenn Dorsey took over when Ian Williams went down in game at Seattle with what wound up season-ending broken ankle. Dorsey had one of four sacks against Wilson and has filled big void.

