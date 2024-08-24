Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Scottie Scheffler suffers meltdown at BMW Championship after overshooting the green: ‘How is that possible?’

Scheffler shot a 72 during second round of the BMW Championship

Paulina Dedaj
Two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler suffered a pretty relatable golf moment at BMW Championship on Friday. 

After opening the second round with a pair of birdies, Scheffler seemed to fall off with bogeys on holes 4 and 9. But it wasn’t until he reached the start of the back nine that the reigning world No. 1 started to let his frustrations show. 

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot

Scottie Scheffler of the United States follows his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colorado.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On the tenth hole, a 553 yard, par 4, Scheffler drove the ball 367 yards before his next shot landed in the water. 

But after taking the penalty, Scheffler appeared to entirely miss the green on his next shot, and even he was left in disbelief. 

Scottie Scheffler caddie

Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie, Ted Scott, react on the 15th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colorado.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

"Is that not an upslope? Seriously," Scheffler asks his caddie. "Is that green not pitched like this?" 

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU GOES IN DEPTH ON MOVE TO LIV, HOW IT 'ABSOLUTELY' REVITALIZED HIM

"How is that possible," he continues before shouting, "How? How! How is that possible? What the f---?"

Golfers know the feeling all too well. 

Scottie Scheffler reacts

Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts on the 15th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colorado.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

Scheffler shot a 72 and was 12 behind after the second round, but the frustrations of the day seemed to have carried over into the weekend. He shot a 37 out of the front nine and is +3 through the 16th hole after four bogeys on the third day of the BMW Championship. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.