Scottie Scheffler to miss 2nd tournament over freak hand injury

Scottie Scheffler withdrew from The American Express on Monday, missing his second consecutive tournament due to injury.

Scheffler, 28, underwent minor surgery to repair a glass puncture in his right hand suffered on Christmas.

The world’s No. 1 player was preparing for Christmas dinner when he hurt his hand, which forced him to miss the beginning of the PGA Tour season at The Sentry in Hawaii, a signature event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal," Scheffler said in an Instagram post.

Scheffler is hopeful of making his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a signature event that starts Jan. 30.

The star American golfer is coming off an historic season, where he won nine times worldwide.

REPUBLICAN SAYS TRUMP WAS PLAYING GOLF WHEN PRESIDENT-ELECT CALLED HIM TO SWITCH HOUSE SPEAKER VOTE TO JOHNSON

Scheffler won seven PGA Tour titles, while winning The Masters for a second time in his career. He also represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and won a gold medal after a late surge.

With his strong showing in 2024, he became the first player since Tiger Woods to win PGA Tour player of the year in three consecutive seasons, since Woods did in 2005-2007.

Scheffler also became the first player since Woods in 2009 to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire calendar year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Scheffler dominating the competition, he set a record for prize money won in one season. He won $25 million for winning the FedEx Cup, making his total prize money for the 2024 season over $54 million.

The American Express tournament is in Palm Desert, California, and is scheduled for Jan. 16-19.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.