Scott Piercy shoots 63, holds 1-stroke lead over Alex Cejka at Houston Open

Scott Piercy tied a tournament record with a nearly flawless 9-under-par 63 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Houston Open.

Alex Cejka, playing in one of the afternoon groups, made four birdies on his back nine — the course's front nine — to finish with a 64, one stroke behind Piercy.

J. B. Holmes was next at 65, having also gotten to 8-under with four holes to play before finding a fairway bunker with his first shot at No. 6. After badly missing the green, Holmes had to scramble to a bogey.

Phil Mickelson, Luke Guthrie, Charles Howell III and Houston's Shawn Stefani each shot a 66 and trail Piercy by three strokes.