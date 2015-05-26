Expand / Collapse search
Scott Piercy shoots 63, holds 1-stroke lead over Alex Cejka at Houston Open

By | Associated Press
    Scott Piercy watches his tee shot on the ninth hole at the Houston Open golf tournament in Humble, Texas, Thursday, April 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider) (The Associated Press)

    Alex Cejka, of Germany, hits out of the bunker on the eighth hole at the Houston Open golf tournament in Humble, Texas, Thursday, April 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider) (The Associated Press)

HOUSTON – Scott Piercy tied a tournament record with a nearly flawless 9-under-par 63 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Houston Open.

Alex Cejka, playing in one of the afternoon groups, made four birdies on his back nine — the course's front nine — to finish with a 64, one stroke behind Piercy.

J. B. Holmes was next at 65, having also gotten to 8-under with four holes to play before finding a fairway bunker with his first shot at No. 6. After badly missing the green, Holmes had to scramble to a bogey.

Phil Mickelson, Luke Guthrie, Charles Howell III and Houston's Shawn Stefani each shot a 66 and trail Piercy by three strokes.