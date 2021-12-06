Sen. Scott requests meeting with Adam Silver on NBA's 'unsettling' China issues

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., requested to meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a letter on Monday to talk about a litany of the senator’s concerns regarding the league’s relationship with China.

In his letter, Scott mentioned his criticism of the NBA regarding how it handled Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong tweet, the reported abuses at an NBA academy in China, and the failure of the league to insert itself into the geopolitical conversation when it comes to human rights abuses regarding Uyghur Muslims.

"Mr. Commissioner, I want to be very clear – the issues I have outlined are neither speculative nor subject to debate. These are facts. The NBA has done nothing to stand up to Communist China, and in some ways has taken actions that seem to have no purpose other than to please General Secretary Xi's murderous and tyrannical Communist Chinese government," Scott wrote.

"What I find most unsettling about the NBA's inaction and silence on issues involving Communist China is that the league has a history of strong support for activism when it comes to social challenges. Both now and in the past, the NBA has stood by and unquestionably supported players who advocate for equality and justice, yet you have utterly failed to carry this practice forward when it comes to the gross injustice we are seeing in Communist China. How can the NBA, in good conscience, claim to support equality and justice when you’re picking and choosing to do so based on political convenience?"

Scott wrote that organizations like the NBA have a responsibility to speak out on human rights abuses and called on the league to be a "powerful voice of human rights."

The Republican wrote that he spoke with Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom and acknowledged his admiration for him as the player speaks out against China.

"Players like Enes, who recently became an American citizen, should be celebrated by the NBA and held up as an example of courageous advocacy for the common good. It's been incredibly disappointing to see the NBA fail to provide the same level of support to Enes and the causes for which he stands and fights. I hope this will soon change," Scott wrote.

Scott said the NBA can "be an immensely powerful force for good."

The NBA did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Freedom has been the most vocal NBA player when it comes to criticizing China. He’s called out other athletes, including LeBron James, for staying silent. He’s also blasted Muslim leaders for staying silent when it comes to the abuses of Uyghur Muslims.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.