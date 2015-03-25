Scott leads McIlroy by 4 shots at Australian Open, closes in on Aussie Triple Crown

next Image 1 of 2

Adam Scott shot a 4-under 68 Saturday to take a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy heading into the final round of the Australian Open and move closer to a Australian triple crown.

Scott is trying to match Robert Allenby's 2005 accomplishment of winning the Open, Australian Masters and Australian PGA in succession. Scott won the Masters at Augusta in April.

Scott shot a course record 62 on the first day and followed with a second-round 70. Saturday's round of six birdies and two bogeys moved him to 16-under 200 for the tournament.

McIlroy started the day two shots behind Scott and lost ground with a bogey and double-bogey against five birdies, finishing with a 70. McIlroy is vying for his first victory of the year.