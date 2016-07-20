Schimpf homers, but Padres fall to Cardinals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Carlos Martinez was dominant after a shaky first inning and a nosebleed in the second, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Wednesday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Only 11,191 fans were in the seats for the opener, rescheduled from a rainout on Tuesday night. Paid attendance was 40,184.

Matt Holliday and Yadier Molina homered, and Jedd Gyorko had a two-run double in the fourth off Colin Rea (5-4). Gyorko is 10 for 17 against his old team with three homers and seven RBIs. He homered against the Padres each of the previous three games.

San Diego opened with Travis Janikowski's double and Ryan Schimpf's two-run homer but had just two more hits off Martinez (9-6), who pitched seven innings.

The game was halted about 12 minutes while Martinez was tended to on the field with two outs and none on in the second for a nosebleed. After play resumed, he retired 11 of his next 12 batters.

Aledmys Diaz had two hits and has reached safely in 23 consecutive games, longest by a rookie this season. He is 13 for 19 against San Diego with a homer and four RBIs.

Seung Hwan Oh earned his third save in four chances.

Rea had been 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA in his previous four starts. He allowed four runs in six innings.

HOMER HAPPY

San Diego has homered in 17 consecutive games, extending a franchise record. The Cardinals have homered in a season-best 10 straight games, totaling 20 in that time.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: C Christian Bethancourt took a foul off his right knee guard in the seventh but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Padres: Andrew Cashner (4-7, 5.05) works the series finale. He has lost two of his last three starts.

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-5, 4.19) is coming off a three-hit shutout against the Marlins and has allowed one run in his last 23 innings.