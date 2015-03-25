Scaife scores 28, Berry adds 22 to power Ball State past Toledo 86-72

Jauwan Scaife scored 28 points, making 5 of 10 from behind the arc, as Ball State defeated Toledo 86-72 Saturday in a Mid-American Conference game.

Jesse Berry added 22 points and Chris Bond chipped in 16 to help Ball State (13-14, 6-8) split its season matchup with Toledo and win its third straight game.

Dominique Buckley's 3-pointer brought Toledo, which trailed 67-60 with 7:22 remaining, within 71-69 with 5:02 to play.

Scaife answered with a 3-pointer, as Ball State scored the next eight points to go up 79-69 with just under three minutes left.

Toledo (13-13, 8-6) went the final five minutes without a field goal and scored just three points during that stretch.

Toledo shot just 28.6 percent (10 of 35) in the second half.

Despite a 21-10 disadvantage in turnovers, the Cardinals outscored the Rockets 12-2 on fast-break points.

Rian Pearson led the Rockets with 20 points.