Saquon Barkley lives up to Eagles promise as they reach Super Bowl

Green and white confetti filled Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday night just as the Eagles had planned – they were going to Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles are returning to the "Big Game," aiming for revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are not only trying to make NFL history but beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII to begin this dynasty.

For some of these Eagles, though, it’s the first time they’re getting a chance at the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and superstar running back Saquon Barkley is one of them.

When Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency, after spending six seasons with the NFC East-rival New York Giants, he made a promise to get to the Super Bowl. Now that it’s actually happened, Barkley’s next goal is a simple one: Beat the Chiefs.

"That was one of the first conversations I had with [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman]," Barkley said, via CBS Sports, after the 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders. "That was the conversation I had with my family. I came to Philly to be a part of games like this. Nothing better than a game when you can advance to the Super Bowl, so I’m super excited about that."

Barkley certainly did his part in helping his team get the ticket to New Orleans, scoring three touchdowns and rushing over 100 yards yet again in this career-best campaign he continues adding to.

Barkley is on the cusp of history himself, as he appears destined to break the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season, including the playoffs, which Hall of Famer Terrell Davis currently owns with 2,476 yards. Barkley has 2,447 after his 118 yards on Sunday.

He got most of them on the Eagles’ first offensive snap of the game – a 60-yard rush where he broke multiple Commanders tackle attempts to find the end zone for the 7-3 lead. That marked his third touchdown of 60 yards or more this postseason – the most in NFL history.

Individual history is great to have, as Barkley has mentioned wanting to be in the same conversation as Davis, Barry Sanders, Eric Dickerson and many other running back elites the moment the Giants took him second overall out of Penn State.

But Barkley’s team-first approach has always shined bright, and winning it all means everything.

"I’ve always known who I am," he said. "I’ve always known the type of player I’ve become. Sometimes it takes longer than others. I didn’t envision it taking seven years. I didn’t even envision it being in Philly. I thought it’d be in New York.

"But no time is better than God’s time."

If the Eagles are to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Barkley’s performance will be a critical one, as it has all season long.

