Saquon Barkley exudes confidence in fiery pre-Super Bowl speech: 'They can't f--- with us'

Barkley's prediction ended up being right in Super Bowl LIX's 40-22 victory for Eagles

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Eagles star Saquon Barkley talks journey to win Super Bowl, next season's goals Video

Eagles star Saquon Barkley talks journey to win Super Bowl, next season's goals

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley discusses his journey to becoming a Super Bowl champion and what's next.

The Philadelphia Eagles were clearly a confident team heading into Super Bowl LIX, despite the Kansas City Chiefs going against them looking for their third straight Lombardi Trophy. 

Saquon Barkley’s pre-game speech, which was filmed leading up to the "Big Game," proved that confidence was high for one of the team’s most important players. 

Barkley, along with other senior members of the Eagles, gave a team speech in which he delivered a fiery assessment of the matchup ahead. 

Saquon Barkley looks on

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley speaks with the media during a press conference at Hilton New Orleans Riverside. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

"As I watch film throughout the whole week, my confidence grows even more, and I hope you guys are feeling the same thing. These guys can’t f--- with us. They really can’t."

The Eagles were riding high from a blowout victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship to earn their spot in the Super Bowl.

But all week talk about potential NFL history for the Chiefs was discussed, and no matter how good a team may be, it could be a daunting task to face a team that has won back-to-back NFL titles. 

However, Barkley was frank with how he felt about the Chiefs’ comfortability in this game.

"I don’t care how many times they’ve been here," Barkley continued. "I don’t care how many times they’ve won it. They haven’t seen a team like this." 

Barkley’s words were proven true as the Chiefs looked like the team not ready for the moment while the Eagles blew them out, 40-22, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to win the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy.

Saquon Barkley celebrates Super Bowl LIX win

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley talks to the media with his daughter, Jada, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl LIX MVP, also gave a speech that was recorded as well. He said that going to the Super Bowl two seasons ago was a life-changing moment. 

"I put on a good show, but I left that motherf---er empty," Hurts said, referencing the close loss the Eagles had against Kansas City in the end. 

"Ask yourself how you want to be remembered," Hurts said to his teammates. 

In the end, this Eagles team will be remembered not only as the squad that halted NFL history, but also as one of the best teams ever assembled to win it all. 

Saquon Barkley at the Eagles victory parade

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Caean Couto-Imagn Images)

And while the play on the field is the main grab, the mindset was clearly set by the team’s stars to get them prepared for what was to come on game day.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.