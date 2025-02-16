Saquon Barkley exudes confidence in fiery pre-Super Bowl speech: 'They can't f--- with us'

The Philadelphia Eagles were clearly a confident team heading into Super Bowl LIX, despite the Kansas City Chiefs going against them looking for their third straight Lombardi Trophy.

Saquon Barkley’s pre-game speech, which was filmed leading up to the "Big Game," proved that confidence was high for one of the team’s most important players.

Barkley, along with other senior members of the Eagles, gave a team speech in which he delivered a fiery assessment of the matchup ahead.

"As I watch film throughout the whole week, my confidence grows even more, and I hope you guys are feeling the same thing. These guys can’t f--- with us. They really can’t."

The Eagles were riding high from a blowout victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship to earn their spot in the Super Bowl.

But all week talk about potential NFL history for the Chiefs was discussed, and no matter how good a team may be, it could be a daunting task to face a team that has won back-to-back NFL titles.

However, Barkley was frank with how he felt about the Chiefs’ comfortability in this game.

"I don’t care how many times they’ve been here," Barkley continued. "I don’t care how many times they’ve won it. They haven’t seen a team like this."

Barkley’s words were proven true as the Chiefs looked like the team not ready for the moment while the Eagles blew them out, 40-22, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to win the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl LIX MVP, also gave a speech that was recorded as well. He said that going to the Super Bowl two seasons ago was a life-changing moment.

"I put on a good show, but I left that motherf---er empty," Hurts said, referencing the close loss the Eagles had against Kansas City in the end.

"Ask yourself how you want to be remembered," Hurts said to his teammates.

In the end, this Eagles team will be remembered not only as the squad that halted NFL history, but also as one of the best teams ever assembled to win it all.

And while the play on the field is the main grab, the mindset was clearly set by the team’s stars to get them prepared for what was to come on game day.

