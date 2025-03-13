San Diego soccer team enhances security to eject fans who use common Mexican 'anti-gay' chant during game

The Major League Soccer (MLS) team San Diego FC has announced it is investing in major stadium operation and security initiatives to crack down on the use of an "anti-gay" chant used by fans. The chant has been commonly used by fans of the Mexican national team for many decades, and has previously resulted in sanctions against the country's soccer club in the past.

San Diego FC's plan to crack down on the chant includes a drastic increase in security at Snapdragon Stadium.

"The number of stadium security personnel will be increased and strategically positioned in key areas, with a heightened presence near the opposing goalkeeper’s section. Offenders will be identified, ejected, and may face additional sanctions," the team wrote in its announcement.

The team is also now reserving the right to pause, suspend or completely abandon a match if fans use the chant.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Additionally, the team is making major changes to the team's communication with fans during and before games to prioritize discouraging the chant.

Stadium staff will now place a flyer in all seat cupholders reminding fans that discriminatory language will not be tolerated, featuring the message: "Aquí No" / "Not Here." Prior to kickoff, team CEO Tom Penn, Head Coach Mikey Varas and player Aníbal Godoy will deliver pre-recorded a message discouraging the chant.

And during the match, the team will display a visible in-stadium banner reinforcing the message condemning the chant in the supporters’ section.

The chant was most recently used during the team's home opener St. Louis City on March 1. Fans used the chant three times, despite frequent attempts by stadium staff to get the chant to stop via the public address system.

Varas condemned the fans who used it after that game.

"The chant that was heard tonight is unacceptable," Varas told reporters. "It's outside of our value system. It doesn't represent the players, myself or the club, and it certainly doesn't represent San Diego or Baja California. It's not a reflection of who we are. We're a community full of love, of support, and we believe in the power of diversity."

NHL STAR DISHES ON TEAM USA PLAYERS' AMERICAN PRIDE: 'HAVEN'T SEEN THAT FROM AMERICANS IN GENERAL'

The chant, which is traditionally used while an opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick, originated in the Mexican city of Guadalajara in the early 2000s.

The chant, which is repeated use of the word "puto" and translates in English to "male prostitute," went largely unaddressed by major soccer institutions, and was prominently heard at a 2004 Olympic qualifier between the U.S. and Mexico.

However, it became more controversial and frowned upon as the years went on.

In 2019, FIFA introduced its three-step protocol, the same one now used by San Diego FC, designed to deter supporters from participating in the chant.

In 2021, all Mexico fans were banned from a pair of World Cup qualifiers because of the chant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced that the Mexican National Team would have to play its World Cup qualifier matches against Jamaica and Canada that year in an empty stadium after fans used the chant during the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football Nations League (CONCACAF) games against Costa Rica and the USA earlier that June. The team was also fined $73,000.

U.S. vs. Mexico CONCACAF Nations League matches had be suspended in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024 after Mexico fans used the chant both times.

Now, the chant has made its way to the MLS ranks, and San Diego FC is trying to curb it from spreading.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



