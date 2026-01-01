Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints star wide receiver hospitalized after blood clot was found in his lung: report

Chris Olave is being discharged from the hospital Thurdsay

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave will not play in Week 18 after a blood clot was reportedly found in his lung. 

The blood clot was caught early, and Olave was expected to be discharged from a hospital Thursday, according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill. Olave has no prior history of blood clots and is expected to be sidelined for about a month, according to ESPN. 

Olave, 25, a former Ohio State star, caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. 

Chris Olave looks on

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave walks on the sideline during the second half at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Oct. 5, 2025. (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

Olave’s 100 receptions and 1,163 yards are the sixth most and seventh most in the NFL, respectively. 

The Saints enter their Week 18 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on a four-game winning streak, and Olave’s connection with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is a big reason for it. During the win streak, Olave had 27 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns. 

Chris Olave catches a pass

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave pulls in a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets Dec. 21, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Olave’s absence also has playoff implications for the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers, who play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, can win the NFC South with a win over the Buccaneers or if the Saints lose to the Atlanta Falcons.

If the Panthers win Saturday, the Saints-Falcons matchup has no playoff implications. 

If the Buccaneers win Saturday, then the Saints-Falcons matchup will decide who wins the NFC South. If the Saints lose, then the Buccaneers advance. But if the Saints beat the Falcons, the Panthers will win the division.

The Buccaneers and Panthers play Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the Saints play the Falcons at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

