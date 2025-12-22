Saints star, 25, admits to contemplating NFL future after concussions last season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave had a tremendous game against the New York Jets on Sunday, catching two touchdowns in the team’s 29-6 victory.

It wasn’t too long ago that Olave was contemplating retirement after suffering his third and fourth concussions of his football career in 2024. He admitted after the win over the Jets that he thought about calling it quits due to the injuries.

"It was a tough time last year," he told reporters, via ESPN. "I was only 24 years old, contemplating retirement, especially with the head injuries, but I prayed about it. My fam, my close fam was around me. They stuck by my side and I just gave it another try, another chance. And it’s been a great year."

Olave said he talked through his options with his family and friends, and they helped convince him to stick with it.

Despite the Saints’ quarterback situation not being as solid as other franchises in the NFL, Olave has still put up terrific numbers through 15 games. He has 92 catches on 145 targets for 1,044 yards and eight touchdowns.

Olave’s receptions and touchdown totals are career highs.

He will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2026. He said he wants to stay with New Orleans. He has 283 receptions for 3,609 yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons with the Saints.